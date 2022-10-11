NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registrations Begin: How to Book Seat in Medical Colleges

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has began the registration process for NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 today, on October 11, 2022. Candidates who have cleared the NEET 2022 and are seeking admission under the All India Quota can register at the official website—mcc.nic.in.

The registration process will continue till October 17. Further, on October 14, the choice filling or locking window will open. This means, students can select their choice of courses and colleges under this window. The choice filling window will close on October 18. This year’s internal candidate verification will take place on October 17 and 18 at each institution.

Candidates should remember that the seat allocation process will take place from October 19 to 20, with the results being made public on October 21. Reporting can be done from October 22 to October 28, 2022, to the relevant Universities or Institutions.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC—mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1.

Step 3: Fill up the registration details and submit.

Step 4: Fill up the application form and make online payment.

Step 5: Click on submit.

Step 6: Download the page and get a hard copy for future reference.

Meanwhile, MCC has released an important notice for NEET UG 2022 counselling PwD candidates. “Hence, the candidates who have registered themselves as PwD on NTA website and want to avail the benefit of PwD reservation should get the disability certificate issued from any one of the designated NEET Disability Certification Centre," MCC in an official notification said.

The results of the National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) were made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 7, 2022. After the NEET UG 2022 tentative answer key was made public, candidates had until September 2 to file complaints.

On July 17, the entrance exam was held. 95 per cent of candidates showed up for the NEET UG medical entrance exam, which this year drew a record 18.72 lakh applications. 10.64 lakh of the total contestants were women.

This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021.

