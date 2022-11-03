NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins, Option to Resign Round 1 Seats Closed

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the round 2 counselling registrations for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 from November 2. Candidates were allowed to resign the seat of round-1 till 7 PM of Nov 2, after which they will be considered as part of round-2. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for round 2 counselling on the official website at mcc.nic.in for admissions to MBBS, BDS, and BSc nursing courses.

In case candidate give consent for upgradation in round-2, participates in round 2 counselling but is not upgraded, s/he cannot resign the seat allotted in round-2 and will have to retain the seat. In such a case rules of round-2 will apply since the candidate has exercised choices and participated in round-2, said MCC in an official notice. There is no option of resignation if candidate is not upgraded in round-2. Candidates who joined in round 1 but has neither participated in round-2 nor resigned the seat of round-1 will be considered part of round-2 now, it added.

The NEET UG 2022 counselling round two registration will conclude on November 7. The choice filling window will remain open from November 3 to 8 while the seat allotment process will be conducted on November 9 and 10. The MCC will release the round 2 result on November 11 and candidates will have to report at the assigned college by November 18.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) usually releases the NEET information brochure and registration forms around 3-4 months prior to the beginning of the exam. In 2022, the exam was held on July 17 and the application process began on April 6 and continued till May 6. For NEET 2023, the same process is likely to be followed. The notice is likely to be out in March. In case of any changes are made in the exam pattern and eligibility criteria, NTA will announce the same in its information brochure. Candidates must have cleared class 12 or equivalent with PCB as mandatory subjects to be eligible to apply for the medical entrance.

