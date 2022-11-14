NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today, Know Top Medical Colleges

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 round two provisional allotment result will be released today, November 14. Students will be able to report to the colleges starting tomorrow, November 15. Candidates who registered for the round two of the NEET counselling can check the seat allotment result on the official website at mcc.nic.in, once out.
The seat allotment list was earlier expected to be released on November 11, but was later deferred following a court order. Following the completion of counselling process, the list of vacant seats for mop-up round counselling will be released. The MCC will conduct the NEET UG mop-up round counselling from November 23 to 28 for admissions to MBBS, BDS, and BSc nursing courses.
NEET UG Counselling Result 2022: How to Check
Step 1: Go to MCC NEET official website
Step 2: Click on the round 2 counselling result link
Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and password
Step 4: Your result will appear on screen
Step 5: Download and take a print out for further use
NIRF Ranking 2022: Top Medical Colleges
As per NIRF 2022, the top ranking medical colleges in the country are:
Rank 1: AIIMS Delhi
Rank 2: PGMIER, Chandigarh
Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore
Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University
Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Rank 11: King George`s Medical University
Rank 12: Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai
Rank 13: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences
Rank 14: St. John’s Medical College
Rank 15: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
As per the official notice by MCC, there is no option of resignation if a candidate is not upgraded in round-2. Candidates who joined in round 1 but has neither participated in round-2 nor resigned the seat of round-1 will be considered part of round-2 now, it added. This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from last year.
