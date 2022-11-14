NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today, Know Top Medical Colleges

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 round two provisional allotment result will be released today, November 14. Students will be able to report to the colleges starting tomorrow, November 15. Candidates who registered for the round two of the NEET counselling can check the seat allotment result on the official website at mcc.nic.in, once out.

The seat allotment list was earlier expected to be released on November 11, but was later deferred following a court order. Following the completion of counselling process, the list of vacant seats for mop-up round counselling will be released. The MCC will conduct the NEET UG mop-up round counselling from November 23 to 28 for admissions to MBBS, BDS, and BSc nursing courses.

NEET UG Counselling Result 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Go to MCC NEET official website

Step 2: Click on the round 2 counselling result link

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and password

Step 4: Your result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further use

NIRF Ranking 2022: Top Medical Colleges

As per NIRF 2022, the top ranking medical colleges in the country are:

Rank 1: AIIMS Delhi

Rank 2: PGMIER, Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University

Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Rank 11: King George`s Medical University

Rank 12: Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai

Rank 13: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

Rank 14: St. John’s Medical College

Rank 15: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

As per the official notice by MCC, there is no option of resignation if a candidate is not upgraded in round-2. Candidates who joined in round 1 but has neither participated in round-2 nor resigned the seat of round-1 will be considered part of round-2 now, it added. This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from last year.

