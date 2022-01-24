NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Registrations End Today: How to Apply for Medical College Admissions

The round 1 counselling process of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 ends today, January 24. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) began the counselling process for admissions to medical courses under the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) on January 19 at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates will have to first register themselves for the counselling process and fill and lock their course/college preference online. Taking the preference and NEET score of the candidates into consideration, the MCC will then allot seats. If a candidate doesn’t lock his preference before the last date, the choices will automatically be locked.

>NEET UG Counselling 2021: Steps to Register

Step 1. Log on to MCC’s official website and click on the ‘New Registration’ link on the homepage

Step 2. Here, enter your details like NEET roll number, registration number, date of birth and other info for registration.

Step 3. Pay the counselling fees online

Step 4. Next, lock your preference from the available list of courses and colleges. There is no cap on the number of choices that may be filled.

According to the schedule released by MCC, the choice filling process will go on till 11:55 pm today, January 24. This will be followed by verification of internal candidates by the respective medical colleges on January 25. After due verification, the process of seat allotment will be done between January 27 and 28 with results being declared on January 29. This will be followed by the remaining three rounds of counselling. NEET-UG counselling 2021 is for admission into over 89,000 seats of MBBS, 52,720 seats of AYUSH, 27,948 BDS seats and 603 BVSc and AH seats among others.

Unlike past years, where the seats left vacant after two rounds of counselling were reverted to the state quota, the MCC this year will conduct four rounds of counselling. This includes round 1, round 2, mop-up round followed by a stray vacancy round. Fresh registration will only be done for the first three rounds.

MCC has also said that those having trouble receiving OTP during the counselling registrations will receive it at their registered mobile numbers and email id. It will also be available via the Sandes app wherein students will have to download the app to access the OTP.

