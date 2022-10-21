The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 allotment result today, October 21. Students who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check their results on the official website- mcc.nic.in

Yesterday, MCC had announced the provisional results for round 1 of NEET UG 2022 counselling on its website. Candidates who will get a seat will have to report to the college from October 22 to October 28, 2022. Registrations for the second round will begin on November 2 and seat allotment results will be declared on November 11

NEET UG Counselling: Steps to Register

Advertisement

Step 1. Visit the official site of MCC- mcc.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 allotment result link available on the home page.

Step 3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Check the result and download the page.

Step 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Meanwhile, MCC has released an important notice for NEET UG 2022 counselling PwD candidates. “Hence, the candidates who have registered themselves as PwD on NTA website and want to avail the benefit of PwD reservation should get the disability certificate issued from any one of the designated NEET Disability Certification Centre," MCC in an official notification said.

Read | Centre Okays Lowering Cut-off Marks by 25 Percentile for Admission to 2022-23 PG Medical Courses

The results of the National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) were made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 7, 2022. After the NEET UG 2022 tentative answer key was made public, candidates had until September 2 to file complaints.

On July 17, the entrance exam was held. 95 per cent of candidates showed up for the NEET UG medical entrance exam, which this year drew a record 18.72 lakh applications. 10.64 lakh of the total contestants were women.

Advertisement

This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here