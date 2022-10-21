Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on October 21, 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
While students are allocated seats in medical colleges as per their NEET ranks and choice of colleges, it is also important to know the top medical and dental colleges in the country. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranks the medical colleges in India.
NIRF Ranking 2022: Top Medical Colleges
Rank 1: AIIMS Delhi
Rank 2: PGMIER, Chandigarh
Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore
Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University
Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Read | NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Result Today, How to Book Seat in Medical Colleges
Rank 11: King George`s Medical University
Rank 12: Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai
Rank 13: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences
Rank 14: St. John’s Medical College
Rank 15: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
Rank 16: AIIMS Jodhpur
Rank 17: Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
Rank 18: Siksha `O` Anusandhan
Rank 19: Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital
Rank 20: S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology
Rank 21: Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
Rank 22: AMU
Rank 23: Maulana Azad Medical College
Rank 24: Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences
Rank 25: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
NIRF Ranking 2022: Top Dental Colleges
Rank 1: Saveentha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, Chennai
Rank 2: Manipal College of Dental College, Manipal
Rank 3: Dr. D.Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
Rank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
Rank 5: King George`s Medical University
Rank 6: A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences
Rank 7: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore
Rak 8: SRM Dental College
Rank 9: Govt. Dental College, Nagpur
Rank 10: Siksha `O` Anusandhan
Rank 11: Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences
Rank 12: JSS Dental College and Hospital
Rank 13: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
Rank 14: M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences
Rank 15: Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences
Rank 16: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
Rank 17: Nair Hospital Dental College
Rank 18: Government Dental College, Bangalore
Rank 19: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Rank 20: SDM College of Dental Sciences & Hospital
Meanwhile, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi has topped under ‘pharmacy’ category. Under research category, IISc in Bengaluru topped followed by IIT Madras and IIT Delhi.
Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here