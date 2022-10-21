Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on October 21, 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

While students are allocated seats in medical colleges as per their NEET ranks and choice of colleges, it is also important to know the top medical and dental colleges in the country. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranks the medical colleges in India.

NIRF Ranking 2022: Top Medical Colleges

Rank 1: AIIMS Delhi

Rank 2: PGMIER, Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University

Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Rank 11: King George`s Medical University

Rank 12: Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai

Rank 13: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

Rank 14: St. John’s Medical College

Rank 15: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

Rank 16: AIIMS Jodhpur

Rank 17: Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

Rank 18: Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Rank 19: Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital

Rank 20: S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology

Rank 21: Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Rank 22: AMU

Rank 23: Maulana Azad Medical College

Rank 24: Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences

Rank 25: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

NIRF Ranking 2022: Top Dental Colleges

Rank 1: Saveentha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, Chennai

Rank 2: Manipal College of Dental College, Manipal

Rank 3: Dr. D.Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

Rank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences

Rank 5: King George`s Medical University

Rank 6: A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences

Rank 7: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore

Rak 8: SRM Dental College

Rank 9: Govt. Dental College, Nagpur

Rank 10: Siksha `O` Anusandhan

Rank 11: Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences

Rank 12: JSS Dental College and Hospital

Rank 13: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

Rank 14: M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences

Rank 15: Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences

Rank 16: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Rank 17: Nair Hospital Dental College

Rank 18: Government Dental College, Bangalore

Rank 19: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 20: SDM College of Dental Sciences & Hospital

Meanwhile, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi has topped under ‘pharmacy’ category. Under research category, IISc in Bengaluru topped followed by IIT Madras and IIT Delhi.

