Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the counselling schedule for admission to medical colleges across India based on National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 score.

As per the schedule released, the round one registrations for the NEET UG counselling 2022 will begin on October 11 for All India Quota and for deemed and central institutes. The registration process will commence on October 11. The state counselling process will begin on October 17. The academic session for UG Courses will begin on November 15. Candidates can check schedule at the official website – mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Important Dates

Registrations and payment: October 11 to 17, 2022 till 11 PM

Choice filling and locking: October 14 to 18, 2022 till 11:55 PM

Verification of internal candidates: October 17 to 18, 2022.

Processing of seat allotment: October 19 to 20, 2022.

Round 1 Result - Seat Allotment: October 21, 2022.

Reporting and Joining: October 22 to 28, 2022.

Round 2 Begins: November 2, 2022.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration and Choice filling process

Step 1: Visit the website mcc.nic.in and click on the “new registration" tab.

Step 2: Fill in the details such as NEET roll number, registration number, date of birth, and other required information

Step 3: Pay the NEET UG 2022 counselling registration fee

Step 4: Fill in the course of your choice and list the colleges according to the preference

Step 5: Candidates should note that there is no limit on the number of choices that can be filled

Step 6: Candidates need to lock the choices within the mentioned dates. The choices will be locked automatically on the last date if any candidate fails to do so.

In a pattern similar to last year, MCC will conduct the NEET UG Counselling in four rounds – Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round, and Stray Vacancy. NEET UG Counselling is conducted for admissions through the 15 per cent All India Quota, AIQ seats available in government medical colleges, deemed to be universities, central universities, ESIC, and AFMS institutes for the session of 2022 to 2023.

