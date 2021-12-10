NEET UG Counselling to be Delayed by Another Month, Hints MCC

Over a month after declaring the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 result, the counselling and admission process is yet to begin. Lakhs of students who have been awaiting the medical college admissions and counselling process will have to wait another month, hints the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in its official statement. This is the first-ever official statement from authorities regarding medical college admissions.

The MCC informed medical college aspirants that the counselling is delayed due to the ongoing case in Supreme Court. The SC is assessing the feasibility of keeping Rs 8 lakh as a limit to avail of the newly introduced EWS quota for medical admissions. The next case is scheduled for hearing on January 6, thus, before the verdict, the counselling process is unlikely to start.

“All candidates desiring to participate in NEET-UG, 2021 Counselling are hereby informed that the Office Memorandum dated 30.07.2021 is under challenge before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India," the MCC said in an official notice. “the hearing of the proceedings shall be listed on 6 January 2022," it added saying, “This is for information to candidates. "

The union government had introduced 27 per cent reservation for students belonging to OBC and 10 per cent reservation for candidates belonging to EWS categories. The EWS category seats are reserved for those whose family income is less than Rs 8 lakh. The SC had asked the rationale behind setting the limit. This is applicable for both UG and PG admissions. The new policy will be applicable for All India Quota (AIQ) admissions.

In the last hearing, the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta told Supreme Court that the government will formulate a committee to revisit the EWS quota norms and take a fresh decision within four weeks. If the limit is changed, it would mean more or lesser students would be eligible to avail of the newly introduced quota. Thus, counselling for both UG and PG medical colleges is on hold till then.

If the EWS quota is changed, this will increase or decrease the number of candidates who will be eligible to benefit from the quota and impact the medical college admissions.

