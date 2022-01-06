NEET UG, PG Counselling Hearing Deferred, Candidates Resume Online Protest

As the Supreme Court on Wednesday has adjourned the hearing on the plea challenging the OBC and EWS quota introduced for NEET counselling or medical college admissions for January 6. This has again left lakhs of doctors and NEET PG and UG aspirants raged, who have been waiting for the counselling to begin for months now.

The delay in the counselling comes after the Union Health Minister had earlier assured Indian Medical Association (IMA) that the counselling will begin from January 6 and had urged the doctors to halt their 15-day long strike. However, due to the latest development, the counselling has not begun and it will not begin till the final decision is arrived at on the reservation policy.

Expressing their anger over the constant delay in the PG counselling several aspirants and resident doctors from all across the country on Wednesday have started online protests demanding to expedite the hearing in the case.

>Why resident doctors are protesting?

Resident doctors from across the country were protesting to expedite the NEET PG counselling process as they were “overworked and exhausted" and feeling “burnt out". The resident doctors claimed that they are “already over-burdened and exhausted" from fighting at the frontline since the Covid-19 pandemic began. Hence, hiring more doctors would be a welcome move. They also said that they have been “waiting patiently till date for some positive outcome of Supreme Court proceedings in the matter of already delayed NEET PG 2021 Counselling, however, there seems to be no respite to their physical and mental distress".

