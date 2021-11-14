NEP 2020 Will Drive India's Education System to Newer Heights: Pradhan

The new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will drive India’s education system to newer heights, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday. “Enabling policy structure in the form of National Education Policy 2020, quality educational institutions, societal inclusivity with multiculturalism and focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and internationalisation will drive India’s education system to newer heights," Pradhan said in his address at the diplomatic conclave organised by the Chandigarh University.

Pradhan, who is also the Skill Development Minister, spoke about India’s inherent strength as a knowledge centre of the world and the role of education in shaping the country’s place in the post-Covid new world order. Citing India’s age-old belief in “Vasudhaiva Kutumbukam", he called for preparing global citizens and working together with common understanding to address common global challenges and achieve common goals.

