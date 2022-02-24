NEST 2022: NISER Begins Registrations for Integrated MSc, Exam on June 18

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) will be conducting the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2022 on June 18. Candidates can apply online through the official website of NEST — nestexam.in. The last date to submit applications is May 18 till midnight. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official site of NEST from June 6.

The NEST 2022 examination will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and will be held in two sessions at multiple centres all over India. The timing for the first session is from 9 am to 12:30 pm while the timing for the second session is from 2:30 pm to 6 pm. Candidates will get assigned to one of the two sessions.

NEST 2022: Eligibility criteria

In order to be eligible for admission to the integrated MSc programme, the candidates must be born on or after August 1, 2022. Candidates also must have passed class 12 board examination in the science stream in the years 2020 or 2021. Candidates who have appeared in 2022 are also eligible to apply. In addition, a minimum of 60 per cent in aggregate in class 12 board examination is required.

NEST 2022: How to apply

Step – 1 Visit the official website of National Entrance Screening Test (NEST)

Step – 2 Now click on ‘Online Application’ on the home page.

Step – 3 Next, on the new page, fill all the basic details and register yourself.

Step – 4 An mail will be then sent to your e-mail address which will contain your login credentials. Use these credentials for logging in on the home page by clicking ‘Click here to log in’.

Step – 5 Now fill all the necessary details and upload all the required documents. Also, choose any 5 examination centres from the given options and press ‘Save and Next’.

Step – 6 Now proceed to pay the examination fee. The fee is Rs 1,200 for male, transgender candidates of General, OBS and General (EWS) category. Whereas, the fee for all female candidates, supernumerary J&K category candidates and SC, ST and PwD candidates is Rs 600.

Step – 7 Next, click in the white box next to ‘I agree’ and then click ‘Submit’.

Step – 8 Save your application form for future use.

NEST 2022: Exam pattern

The NEST will be conducted in online mode and will consist of 4 sections of objective multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with a total weightage of 150 marks. Each section is of 50 marks and will contain subject-specific questions from Biology, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. In each section, there will be negative marking for incorrect answers to certain questions. The selection will be on the basis of the merit list prepared by the NISER. During the preparation of the merit list, the three best scores from the four sections of the examination will be considered.

