The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) registration will start today, February 27. As per information available on the official exam website, nestexam.in, eligible candidates can register for the exam up to May 17. The NEST 2023 examination will be conducted at multiple centres on June 24, 2023.

As per the schedule of exam-related activities, NEST admit cards will be available for download on June 12. NEST 2023 result will be announced on July 10.

National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is held for admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS). Both NISER and UM-DAE CEBS were set up by Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India in 2007.

NEST 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the NEST 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the NEST 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the link given

Step 4: Login using the credentials created to fill out the application form

Step 5: Enter the required details in the NEST 2023 Application form and upload the required documents

Step 6: Submit the NEST 2023 application fee and click on the final submission

As per the NEST 2023 eligibility criteria, candidates must have passed Class 12 examination in 2021 or 2022 or appearing in 2023. Candidates must have scored 60 percent marks in aggregate or equivalent in Class 12 examination from any recognized Board. Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates and Divyangjan candidates will however have to score minimum 55 percent marks.

The exam-conducting authority has announced a change in the policy for declaring NEST result. Now, NEST 2023 merit list for both NISER and CEBS institutes will be prepared considering candidates’ scores of the best three subjects out of the total four. It was different in NEST 2022. Last year, scores of all four subjects were considered for preparing the NISER merit list.

