New Academic Session For Postgraduate, Specialist Medical Courses to Begin From February 1

After a long delay in starting the admission process for the postgraduate medical courses, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has now announced to start the new session for postgraduate medical education from February 1.

Making the announcement, the NMC also ordered colleges and institutions to complete the curriculum for the diploma and degree courses by December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2024, respectively. The postgraduate degree and diploma students, however, will have to complete the required period of 36 months and 24 months to complete their courses.

The NMC had previously extended the duration of accredited postgraduate (PG) medical courses for the academic session 2020-21 by one year in October 2021. The extension was applicable only when granted by the specific university where the PG courses were running or granted.

Meanwhile, the counselling process for admission into NEET PG 2021 courses began on January 12 and is still underway. Candidates who cleared the NEET PG entrance exam can take part in the first round of the online process by logging on Medical Counselling Committee’s (MCC) website, mcc.nic.in. The window of the application will be open till January 17, 3 PM. MCC has divided the counselling process into four rounds to fill PG medical seats.

After the online registration, candidates will be required to fill in their choices and mention the courses or colleges where they wish to apply for. The choices filling will start from January 13 and respective universities will begin the verification process from January 18.

After due verifications, candidates will be allotted seats through an online process slated for January 20 and 21. the final list and result shall be declared on January 22. Selected candidates will then be required to report to their college with all necessary documents between January 23 and 28.

Those who miss out on selection in the first list may participate in the second and subsequent rounds of counselling.

Earlier, considering the delay in NEET PG admissions, the NMC had earlier asked the final year postgraduate students to continue working as ‘residents’ till the new batch arrived. This lead to overworked doctors who also resorted to protests to raise their demands.

