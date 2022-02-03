New Zealand Opens Borders, International Students Allowed Entry from April

The New Zealand government has allowed the reopening of its borders for international students from February 28. While announcing the same, the government outlined a five-step process for reopening borders, initially for New Zealanders to return from Australia and then from the rest of the world. The government also allowed up to 5,000 international students to enter New Zealand from April 2022 to study for semester two this year, in addition to the earlier cohorts approved in 2020 and 2021.

From October 2022, the normal visa processing will resume, enabling international students to enroll for study in New Zealand in 2023. There’s also an opportunity for students from visa waiver countries such as Japan and South Korea to enter New Zealand from July for short visits of up to three months.

In addition, from March 14, students entering New Zealand through the border exception cohorts will have the opportunity to self-isolate, rather than going through managed isolation and quarantine facilities subject to complying with all the required health and border requirements.

Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao (ENZ) Chief Executive Grant McPherson says the announcement is an important step towards rebuilding a strengthened and sustainable international education sector. “The border reopening steps outlined today enable the international education sector to progressively open through 2022 for the existing cohorts, with a new much larger cohort able to enter New Zealand for study before semester two. More details of the new student cohort will be determined by the Ministers of Education and Immigration and advised in due course," he said.

“The government has demonstrated their commitment to international students and educational institutions in 2023, with normal visa processing resuming in October 2022. This means international students can plan towards being in New Zealand for courses starting in 2023," added McPherson.

