NGO Upskills Over 2000 Youth, Receives Placements with Average Salary of Rs 15,938

In the last two years, SOS Children’s Villages of India has trained over 2,000 youth in total, the NGO claimed. The Youth Skilling Programme of SOS Children’s Village of India helped students find employment at improved salaries. Students have seen an increase in their minimum first-time salary. The average first-time salary of students is around Rs 15,938 per month, it says.

Course completion certificates are offered by NIIT and Chattisgarh State Skill Development Authority. The placement percentage at these is at 85-90 percent, the official release reads. The NGO offers skill upgrades to youth through the vocational training centres that it runs in Nizamuddin, Raipur, Pallah Nuh, Varanasi, Bhopal, and Faridabad. The centres offer courses in desktop publishing and web designing, domestic data entry operator, spoken English and automotive repair, among others.

Sumanta Kar, Secretary-General, SOS Children’s Villages of India said, “In the post-pandemic world, unemployment has increased. This has had more of an impact on vulnerable groups. We felt that there was an urgent need to prepare young people for employment, so that they can earn during and after the pandemic. The Youth Skilling Programme of SOS Children’s Village of India has been a tremendous success, with our students finding placement with leading companies. We believe that with the right training, our youth can make significant contribution to the industry. We have already seen evidence of this in the last two years and we hope to train more youth in the coming years. In addition, partnerships are vital, be it with the corporate world or the Government, as this helps magnify the impact and reach of the good work being done."

Ahead of National Youth Day, the NGO organised a media workshop on the topic of ‘Skilling Youth in Pandemic Times’ during which it announced the training of 2000 youth in the last two years. It highlighted the need for skilling youth during pandemic times. The pandemic has disrupted the global economy and brought about significant and unprecedented changes in the way many of us work. There is a growing skills gap in every industry, which has made many jobs redundant.

“Young people, especially those belonging to vulnerable communities, have been severely affected by the disruptions the pandemic has brought about finding employment has become more challenging for the youth. Hundreds and thousands of youths find themselves either unemployed or unemployable because they lack the skills required for the jobs of today. As uncertainty about the future of work increases, it has become necessary to equip youth with the right skills through skilling, reskilling, and upskilling. Young people will have to learn new skills and adapt to the changing environment to secure work opportunities," the NGO added.

