NHM Uttar Pradesh is Hiring 5505 Community Health Officers, Salary up to Rs 35,500

The National Health Mission in Uttar Pradesh (NHM) is seeking candidates for a four-month community health nurse training programme. Candidates who successfully complete this course and pass the final examination will be hired on a contract basis as Community Health Officers (CHO). NHM aims to fill a total of 5,505 vacant posts through this recruitment drive.

Those wishing to apply for the programme and the subsequent career opportunity can fill the application form via the official website - upnrhm.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is August 9.

“This course is a part of an initiative under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, GoUP envisioned to strengthen Sub-Health Centers as Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) for improved implementation of Public Health Programs and to enable comprehensive primary healthcare service delivery, including disease prevention and health promotion," reads the official notification.

NHM UP Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must have done ‘General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM)-RNRM or BSc Nursing or post-basic BSc Nursing from a recognised institute.

Age limit: Applicants must be under the age of 35 years as of July 20, 2022.

NHM UP Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of NHM Uttar Pradesh

Step 2: Click on application link on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the form with required details. Candidates must note there is no application fee

Step 5: Upload documents

Step 5: Download and save. Take a print out of the acknowledgement form for further use

NHM UP Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

A candidate will be selected on the basis of his or her performance in the computer-based test (CBT). The computer-based online test will be held for a duration of two hours and will consist of two sections which together make a total of 100 marks.

NHM UP Recruitment 2022: Salary

During the training period, candidates will receive Rs 10,000 per month as a stipend, which includes boarding and lodging allowances. At the time of posting as a CHO, they will be offered a maximum salary of Rs 35,500 per month (Rs 20,500 per month salary plus up to Rs 15,000 per month performance-based incentive).

