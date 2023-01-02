NID DAT 2023 Admit Cards Released at admissions.nid.eduto, Check Steps to Download

The National Institute of Design (NID) has release the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) preliminary 2023 admit card today. Aspirants who are going to appear in the designing entrance exam can visit the official website of NID DAT to download the hall tickets. The DAT 2023 prelims will take place on January 8 and will be organized between 09:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Here is the direct link to website- admissions.nid.eduto.

NID DAT 2023: How to download NID DAT 2023 prelims hall ticket?

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website of NID admission.nid.edu.

Step 2: Click on the download admit card option.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials like email id and date of birth.

Step 4: After entering the required details, click on the ‘Submit’ option.

Step 5: Candidates can check the NID Admit Card 2023 guidelines on the screen.

Step 6: Then, click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ option.

Step 7: NID DAT 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download the NID DAT 2023 exam tickets and take a printout of the same for future use.

Candidates can practice with sample papers and check the exam pattern mentioned on the official website of NID. Those candidates who qualify for the preliminary exam will only be eligible to appear for the DAT Main 2023 exam. Aspirants are advised to visit the official page frequently to check the details.

Advertisement

Candidates are advised to read all the instructions which will be mentioned on the admit cards carefully. Also, applicants have to carry verification documents such as Aadhar Card/ PAN Card/Driving License and Passport Size Photo with them for verification purposes. Without NID DAT Admit Card 2023, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination premises. NID DAT is conducted for admission to Bachelor in Design (B.Des) and Master in Design (M.Des) programs.

Read all the Latest Education News here