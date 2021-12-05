NIFT 2022 Applications Begin, Know How to Seek Admission

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the application forms for the admissions for the academic session 2022 on December 3. Interested candidates can apply at the admissions website of the institute at niftadmissions.in. The entrance exam will be held on February 6 in pen and paper mode.

The admission has process has begun for both undergraduate and postgraduate programme, NIFT lateral entry admission (NLEA), and PhD programme. The candidates have been advised to read the admission guidelines before applying for the courses.

NIFT 2022: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates must have cleared class 12 or equivalent from any recognized board.

Age limit: Candidates belonging to the general category must be younger than 24 years of age, as of August 1, 2022. While those belonging to SC, ST, and PwD will get a relaxation of five years.

NIFT 2022: Documents needed

— Scanned copy of the photograph

— Scanned copy of the candidate’s signature

— Caste certificate, if applicable

— Government-issued ID proof such as Aadhar card, voter card, etc

NIFT 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of NIFT

Step 2. Register using required credentials

Step 3. Fill the application form

Step 4. Upload required documents

Step 5. Pay the application fee

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the copy for further use

NIFT 2022: Application Fee

Candidates applying in the general and OBC category will have to pay Rs 3000 while those belonging to SC, ST, and PwD will have to pay Rs 1500.

NIFT 2022: Exam pattern

The written exam for the entrance exam will be held on the first week of February. The written exam will be held in the objective mode and will have negative marking. There will be a negative marking of 25 per cent of the full marks for each wrong answer. The exam will be held across 16 cities. Those selected in the written test will have to apply for a personal interview and group discussion.

