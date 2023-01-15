NIFT 2023 Admit Card Today at nift.ac.in; Steps To Download

The National Institute of Fashion Technology is expected to release the NIFT 2023 admission card online today on January 15. The download link for the NIFT 2023 admit card will be available on the official website- nift.ac.in. Candidates who have successfully applied for the NIFT 2023 entrance test may access their admit card by using their login information, including their application number, password, or date of birth.

The entrance examination for all UG and PG programmes at NIFT will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode on February 5. On the day of the NIFT 2023 entrance test, students are required to bring with them a printed copy of the admit card with one valid photo ID. No candidate will be permitted to participate in the exam without the admit card. Additionally, it should be noted that the NIFT admit card won’t be mailed to the candidate’s home. Instead, candidates must download their admit cards via the official website.

NIFT admit card 2023: Here’s how to download

Step 1- Go to nift.ac.in, the official website of NIFT

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the link “NIFT admit card"

Step 3- Now put in the required credentials such as email address, NIFT 2023 application number and date of birth.

Step 4- Click the “Submit" option.

Step 5- The NIFT admit card for the 2023 entrance exam will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6- Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for the day of the exam.

NIFT ended its registration process for the entrance exam 2023 on December 31, 2022. Candidates were allowed to modify or update their 2023 application forms starting on January 9 until January 12, when NIFT opened its correction window. The application form will allow applicants to update information such as gender, nationality, email address, mailing address, category, and educational qualification. Candidates may submit a minimum of three test centre requests if the exam centre changes.

The NIFT official website has also made sample papers and question papers from prior years available for programmes like Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Design, Masters of Fashion Technology, and many more to assist applicants in understanding the format of the questions.

