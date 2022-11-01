NIFT 2023 Registration: Know How to Apply, Eligibility and Other Details

The National Institute of Fashion Technology started the NIFT 2023 registration process today. Candidates can register online at nift.ac.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is December 31.

“Registration open for all Academic Programmes from 1st November, 2022 to 31st December, 2022 for Admissions- 2023", reads the official website.

NIFT Registration 2023: Eligibility

Age- The upper age limit of the candidates should be less than 24 years. The reserved category candidates (SC/ ST/ PwD) will get five years of upper-age relaxation.

Advertisement

Education- The students must have passed the 10+2 exam from a recognised board.

The candidates who will clear NIFT exam 2023 can take admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes — Accessory Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion Design, Knitwear Design, Leather Design, and Textile Design and MDes programmes- Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech).

NIFT Registration 2023: Application Fee Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs 2,000. The reserved category candidates (SC/ ST/ PwD) are required to pay Rs 1,000. The last date for online registration with late fee of Rs 5000 is first week of January, 2023. Advertisement

NIFT Registration 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the NIFT 2023 official website- nift.ac.in

Step 2: Click on NIFT 2023 registration link on the home page

Step 3: Register using details of application process and upload documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Download NIFT 2022 application form and take a print out for further reference.

The window for editing of application Form will open in second week of January, 2023. The admit card (Online only) will be released in the third week of January, 2023. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 5th, 2023.

Read all the Latest Education News here