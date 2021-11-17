NIIT, Axis Bank Launch FinTech Engineering Course With Offer to Work at Freecharge

NIIT Institute of Finance, Banking and Insurance (NIIT IFBI) along with Axis Bank - NIIT Digital Banking Academy has launched the FinTech Engineering Programme for experienced IT professionals. It offers graduates with a minimum of one year of experience an opportunity to become fintech professionals and join Freecharge as Deputy Manager (IT).

The 12 weeks programme is immersive in nature, where the learners perform tasks of similar complexity, as they would face in their role. Post successful completion of this programme, learners will be deployed in fintech roles at Freecharge as either frontend or backend application developers.

The course will include a common foundation module upon completion of which, candidates will undergo modules related to frontend developer or backend developer roles. The course will culminate with a project where candidates will apply and demonstrate the competencies that they have gained over the course.

“Overall, the programme will include exposure to live projects and extensive practice and mentoring to enable candidates to acquire the experience and confidence to perform in their roles," the bank said.

Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Careers Business, NIIT Ltd, said, “At NIIT, we have always believed in working closely with the industry to build talent which is future-ready and is equipped with modern digital and technology skills. The course will prepare candidates for a promising engineering career in Freecharge by Axis Bank. This is another milestone in our efforts to build a strong talent pipeline for the bank."

Siddharth Mehta, MD, and CEO Freecharge stated, “At Freecharge, we have always believed in nurturing and grooming budding talent by providing them with the right training opportunities. Through our partnership with NIIT, a leader in the skill development space, we look forward to building a talent pool of industry-ready engineers, who are not just proficient in technology, but also have a good understanding of the FinTech domain."

