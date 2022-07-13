NIIT Offers 12-Week Course in Data Engineering for Professionals With Chance to Get a Job at HDFC

NIIT Institute of Finance, Banking and Insurance (NIIT IFBI) along with HDFC Bank has launched a postgraduate programme in data engineering. Not only will the organisation train the candidates but also hire them. Known as “Data Digits", the certificate course will make learners job ready in 12 weeks, the institute said. Through the programme, the bank hopes to hire close to 100 data scientists in a year.

Candidates must have completed graduation in engineering, MBA analytics, BE, CS graduates with two years of experience. The aim of the programme is to nurture talent in the new-age tech field of data science and empower them to leverage data meaningfully and deliver useful business insights, says NIIT. The learning programmes will be delivered through live, instructor-led sessions, and guest lectures from senior executives of HDFC Bank.

Ranga Subramanian, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, HDFC Bank said, “This programme has been curated to create a comprehensive training module which highlights key skills such as Data analytics and Big Data fundamentals among others, while additionally honing visualization skills for business insights. We are excited to partner with NIIT, a market leader in training aspirants for a skilled, knowledgeable, and tech savvy workforce. With this partnership, we are confident of creating the perfect launch pad for those wishing to pursue a career in Data Science."

Advertisement

Speaking on the launch of the programme, Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Careers Business (India), NIIT ltd. said, “At NIIT, we strive to build skilled human capital and enhance the workforce talent ecosystem. Amid the constantly changing business landscape, it is important for learners to be equipped with new age technology skills such as those in Data Engineering. Our strategic partnership with HDFC Bank is built on this premise to strengthen the talent pipeline. As part of the larger partnership, this first programme will be a step forward in jointly providing high-quality professional education programs. Through this programme, learners will be able to build a strong career in Data Engineering and cultivate the use of analytics for business insights."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.