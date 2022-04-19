NIIT University (NU) Records 100% Placement, Highest Average Pay at Rs 6.67 LPA

NIIT University (NU) has recorded a 100 per cent placement track record for all of their students. Students graduating in new-age courses like data science and cybersecurity have been placed in leading organisations like as IBM, PwC, EY, CISCO, TCS, Morgan Stanley among others, with an average pay package of Rs 6.67 LPA for data science) and Rs 5.28 LPA for cybersecurity.

Over 700 placements and industry partners participated in recruitment drive including Airtel, Amazon, CISCO, HCL, IBM, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Zomato and many more.

Also read| College Admissions 2022: Top 10 Indian Colleges & How to Secure a Seat in Them

Advertisement

In fact, recently, an NU Alum, Yash Vardhan, a data scientist with over 5 years of industry experience was honored by IBM for filing a patent on ‘Enhanced conversational bots processing.’

The curriculum at NU aims to prepare students for a future world of work by offering them with excellent industry opportunities. Every student undergoes a six-month industry internship to get more exposure into the real world of work.

“NU students have a track record of exceeding expectations and achieving their goals at work. In fact, despite the pandemic, the university placed a whopping 92 per cent of students in their respective roles such as software developer, data specialist, associate SW engineer, full stack developer, information security engineer, etc," claims the institute.

Read| JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Application Window Reopens at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Prof Rajesh Khanna, President, NIIT University said, “At NU, our aim is to channelize our students learning and help them express themselves. We focus on a learning pedagogy that teaches students to contribute back to the society. As one of NU’s core principles is to provide industry-aligned and research-driven education, all our courses have been designed to suit the industry needs and to supplement students with digital skills to meet the industry standards, guaranteeing that students receive challenging roles in organizations of their choice."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.