UP Board Exam Leak Case: 9 More Arrested, 26 Held So Far

Nine more people, including two local journalists, were arrested on Thursday for their alleged role in the Class 12 board exam paper leak, the Uttar Pradesh Police said. The English examination was cancelled in 24 districts on Wednesday after the paper was leaked, prompting CM Yogi Adityanath to order invoking the stringent National Security Act in the case.

Till now, 26 people have been arrested in the case. Three journalists and Ballia’s District Inspector of Schools (DIoS) Brajesh Kumar Mishra are among those arrested. One of the journalists was arrested on Wednesday.

The English paper cancelled in 24 districts will now be held on April 13, an official statement said here. The DIoS and one of the arrested journalists, Ajit Ojha, were on Wednesday produced before the chief judicial magistrate and sent to judicial custody.

“The remaining 24 accused in the exam paper leak case were produced before the judicial magistrate here and remanded in 14-day judicial custody," Ballia Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Tripathi told.

