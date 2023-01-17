NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2023 Registration to End; See Steps to Apply

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is closing its application registration window for class 10 and 12 public exams 2022 on Tuesday, January 17. Candidates who are yet to apply for the examinations taking place in April-May can do so today after paying a late fee of Rs 100 for each subject. To apply, candidates need to visit the official NIOS website - sdmis.nios.ac.in. Those who miss registering today will have one last window of opportunity to apply from January 18 to 25 by paying a consolidated late fee of up to Rs 1,500 per student.

The Institute first opened the registration window on December 1. All learners who had enrolled in stream 1, block 1 for April 2023 could apply without any late fee between December 1, 2022, to January 10. This was also the timeframe for those who were unsuccessful in clearing previous exams and are eligible to attend the one in April this year. Learners who had registered/appeared in October-November 2022 exam were allowed to register without any late fee from December 26, 2022, to January 10.

NIOS also made provisions for candidates who missed applying in that window. They could still register between January 11 to January 17, albeit with a penalty of Rs 100 per subject.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: How To apply?

Step 1. Visit www.nios.ac.in, the official website of NIOS

Step 2. Go to the “Student Support" tab and select “Admission".

Step 3. Click on the “Apply Online" button.

Step 4. In the application form, fill in the required personal and educational details.

Step 5. Upload the necessary documents.

Step 6. Pay the application fee and submit the form

Those who miss applying for their exam today as well will be required to pay Rs 1,500 in consolidated late fees per head and allowed to register from January 18 to 25.

Candidates can only pay the examination fee through online mode via the official website of the institute. It is important to note that candidates should have a minimum two-year gap between passing the 10th and passing the 12th class. In case they do not fulfil this criterion, candidates will only be able to apply for four subjects, including subjects already passed. Those who do not clear this requirement and submit the fee for more than four subjects will not have their results declared.

