NIOS 10th, 12th Board Exams to Begin from April 4, Datesheet Out

Education and Careers Desk| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: February 28, 2022, 20:11 IST

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will conduct the theory exams for secondary and senior secondary courses from April 4. The detailed datesheet has been released at the official websites — nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in. The exams will begin with Sanskrit for senior secondary students and with Hindustani Sangeet for secondary students.

Education and Careers Desk A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, career options, topper interviews, job notifications, latest in the ed-tech space and hiring trends.

first published: February 28, 2022, 20:05 IST