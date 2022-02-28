NIOS 10th, 12th Board Exams to Begin from April 4, Datesheet Out

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will conduct the theory exams for secondary and senior secondary courses from April 4. The detailed datesheet has been released at the official websites — nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in. The exams will begin with Sanskrit for senior secondary students and with Hindustani Sangeet for secondary students.

