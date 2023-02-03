The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has extended the deadline for submission of classes 10 and 12 examination fees for the April-May 2023 session. As per the latest updates, the NIOS 10th and 12th public exam fees, with a late charge of Rs 100 per subject, could be paid till February 6. While the last date for submitting a consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500 per subject by eligible learners has also been extended to February 15.

NIOS closed its application registration window, without any late charge, for class 10 and 12 public exams 2022 on January 17. Candidates can submit their application form with a late fee through the official portal at sdmis.nios.ac.in. Students will have to log in through their 12-digit enrolment number to do the needful. The NIOS board opened the public exam 2023 registration portal from December 1 to January 28, for the April-May session, without a late fee.

Check the NIOS Exam Fees 2023 revised schedule here:

Examination Fee: Rs 250 per subject (Theory)

Additional fee for practical in subjects having both theory and practical: Rs 120 per subject

An additional fee of Rs 50 will be charged for each transaction

For all eligible learners with a late fee of Rs 100 per subject: From January 29 to February 6.

For all eligible learners with a consolidated late fee of Rs 1,500 per learner from February 7 to February 15.

NIOS announces that candidates must have a minimum of a two-year gap between passing classes 10 and 12. “It is the responsibility of the learners (who have passed class 10th in October 2021 or April 2022 and are registered to appear in Class 12th) to submit the exam fee for not more than 4 subjects for the public exams for Senior Secondary courses to be held in April-May 2023 session," the board said in a statement. Meanwhile, the result of the learners who submit the fee for more than four subjects will not be declared if the mandatory gap of two years is not completed, the notice adds.

