NIOS OBE Programme 2022-23 Registration Begins for Classes 3, 5, 8

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started the online registration for admission into levels A, B and C of its Open Basic Education (OBE) programme. The level A of NIOS’ OBE programme is equivalent to class 3 whereas level B and C are equivalent to classes 5 and 8 respectively. The admission portal for the programme will remain active till September 15.

To enroll in the NIOS OBE programme, a learner belonging to the category of street children, destitute, migrants, slum dwellers, and orphans who don’t have a residential address needs to furnish a self-certificate stating the same. This certificate also needs to be countersigned by the AA, NGO, or orphan home with complete name, designation and address along with their official stamp, the NIOS said.

Such candidates, however, will be required to submit a contact address for correspondence at the time of registration with NIOS. For detailed information on the admission process, candidates or their guardians can refer to the notification available on the NIOS portal.

NIOS OBE Programme 2022: How to apply?

Step 1: Log on to NIOS

Step 2: Click on OBE Registration under the “Admission" tab

Step 3: Select your state, the identity type and the level you wish to apply for

Step 4: Submit your basic details

Step 5: Upload documents and review your form to avoid any error

Step 6: Submit the form

Step 7: Save acknowledgement for future

Meanwhile, NIOS had extended the last date to register for secondary (10th) and senior secondary (12th) courses for April 2023 exams. Students can register for admission online at sdmis.nios.ac.in on or before July 31 to avoid paying any late fees. To be eligible for the secondary courses of NIOS, a candidate must have attained the age of 14 as of July 31. The minimum required age for the senior secondary courses is 15 years.

To take admission in secondary courses, a learner has to give a self-certificate stating, “I have studied enough to be able to pursue a secondary course". A learner who has studied secondary level can also take up the NIOS exam to improve their performance. For admission into the senior secondary courses, the candidate must have passed the secondary course from a recognised board.

