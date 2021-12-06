NIOS ODE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2022 Registrations Begin, Here's How to Apply

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will begin the registrations for the On-Demand Examination (ODE) for classes 10 and 12 today, December 6 at the official website at nios.ac.in. The board exams will commence from January 4 next year.

“The NIOS On-Demand Examination, 2022 for Secondary and Sr. Secondary courses will be conducted from January 4, 2022 onwards. The ODE Registration and fee submission for the same will be available on NIOS website nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in from December 6," the institute tweeted.

The NIOS ODE board exams 2022 for Secondary and Senior Secondary will be conducted in offline mode. The theory exams will be conducted at the institute’s headquarter in Noida and Kendriya Vidyalayas. The exams will be held in the HQ four days a week — Tuesday to Friday and three days a week — Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at the KVs, the official statement reads. Meanwhile, the date of the practical exam will be given by the theory exam centres.

NIOS ODE class 10, 12 board exams 2022: Documents needed

— Passport size photograph

— Scanned copy of the signature

— Valid government-issued identity proof like Aadhaar card, voter card

— Valid proof of date of birth

— Caste certificate, if applicable

NIOS ODE class 10, 12 board exams 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIOS

Step 2: On the homepage, click on class 10 or class 12 NIOS board exam 2022 registration link

Step 3: Register yourself by entering the required credentials

Step 4. Upload necessary documents. Submit

Step 5. Pay the application fee

Step 6. Save and download the application form for further use.

Meanwhile, NIOS has postponed the vocational courses and DEIEd (offline) exams October/November 2021 session to December/January 2022. “Registration for Public exam of Vocational courses and D. El.Ed. (Offline) for Oct/Nov 2021 to be conducted In Dec 2021/Jan 2022 is open on https://voc.nios.ac.in," NIOS had tweeted. The online registration process for the exams concluded on November 20.

