NIOS Releases Vocational, DElEd Admit Cards, Check Steps to Download

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued the admit cards of the theory exam of the vocational courses and DElEd today, April 27. Candidates who had registered for the exams can download the hall tickets from the official website at projects.nios.ac.in using either their enrollment number or Aadhar number. The theory exams for vocational courses will begin on May 5.

NIOS Vocational, DElEd Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of NIOS

Step 2: Click on the hall ticket link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your enrollment no or Aadhar no

Step 4: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for further use

“Dear Learners, Theory Examination Hall Ticket for Public Exams of Vocational courses and D.El.Ed.(Offline J&K only) are now available on the portal https://projects.nios.ac.in/exam/hall-ticket. Theory Exams for Vocational courses starts from 5th May 2022," tweeted NIOS.

Meanwhile, NIOS began the board exams for classes 10 and 12 from April 4. The detailed date sheet has been released at the official websites — nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in. The exams commenced with Sanskrit for senior secondary students and with Hindustani Sangeet for secondary students. The results will be declared six weeks after the last date of exam, NIOS had said. The board will issue the marksheet and provisional certificate to those who clear the exam.

