NIOS to Offer Skill Courses for ITI Graduates, School Students via Distance Learning

The Ministry of Skill Development (MSDE) and the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) have collaborated to offer skill courses to school students and ITI graduates through distance learning. Under the partnership, skill courses will be offered through distance learning mode with an aim to create synergies between school education and skill development, the official notice read.

The programme aims at setting a system for academic equivalence to vocational and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) qualification for opening pathways for candidates. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Directorate General of Training (DGT) under the MSDE) and NIOS in this regard.

Several prospects will be introduced for ITI and National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) pass-outs from the regular course of Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) for horizontal and vertical mobility. The courses are also designed with a focus on enhancing the employability of these candidates.

In addition to this, the programme will include one-year ITI course qualification and one-year apprenticeship training under the Apprentices Act, 1961. This provision opens pathways not only for ITI students but also for those undergoing apprenticeship training for a minimum of one-year duration. The learners will have to take one language from the group of languages offered by NIOS for their secondary course and senior secondary qualification.

Expressing his thoughts on the collaboration, Rajesh Aggarwal, IAS, secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship stated, “This is yet another initiative introduced with an aim to increase coordination between school education and skill development. By forging such partnerships and enabling systems for academic equivalence, our common goal remains to empower the youth of our nation. I believe that these courses will provide the right capabilities to our ITI candidates and apprentices in an efficient manner and prepare them with industry-ready skills. In my previous experience as the director-general of DGT, I witnessed competent changes in the ecosystem, giving impetus to skilling in ITIs and NSTIs. I once again congratulate DGT and NIOS on this collaboration."

