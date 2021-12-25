NIOS Vocational, D.El.Ed Admit Card Released: Steps to Download

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Saturday released the admit card for the for examinations of Vocational and D.El.Ed. Offline (J&K) courses. Candidates who have applied for the exam can now download their admit card from NOIS’s official website at nios.ac.in and nios-voc.demodevelopment.com.

As per the notification released by NIOS, the theory exam for vocational courses and D.El.Ed would be held from January 3 to 12, 2022. The exam would be conducted offline at various exam centres in the country.

>Also read| NIOS to Offer Skill Courses for ITI Graduates, School Students via Distance Learning

Advertisement

>NOIS Examinations: How to download admit card?

Step 1. Candidates must first visit the official site of NIOS Vocational Portal on nios-voc.demodevelopment.com.

Step 2. Go to the ‘hall ticket’ link available on the home page.

Step 3. Select a suitable link or the direct link here - NIOS Admit Card 2021.

Step 4. Enter enrolment number and hall ticket type to log in.

Step 5. Download the admit card and also take a printout for any future reference.

The result of the examinations are likely going to be out on the eight and tenth weeks after the date of examination. As of now, candidates are advised to keep following the official website to get more updates on NIOS Admit Card 2021. NIOS, in its official notice, has asked all the regional directors to upload the date sheet of the vocational courses theory exam at the regional centre websites.

Additionally, NIOS earlier also earlier announced that in place of three documents for the final results, it will now create one. Earlier candidates were provided with a NIOS mark sheet, provisional certificate, and final pass certificate. Now, NIPS will be issuing a single result document that will be the marks statement-cum-certificate. The provision for the marks statement-cum-certificate will begin from the ongoing academic year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.