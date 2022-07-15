NIRF Ranking 2022: DU Colleges Best in India, Miranda Tops Yet Again, Check List of Top 50

Colleges affiliated with the University of Delhi (DU) have managed to obtain the best ranks in top colleges across the country yet again. The top slot is booked by Miranda House, according to the latest NIRF Ranking 2022 released by the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan.
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has put Hindu College, Presidency College, Chennai, andLoyala College, chennain third, fourth, and fifth spots respectively. Delhi University colleges continue to remain the top colleges with as many as five among the list of top 10 being from the Delhi
NIRF Ranking 2022: Top Colleges in India
Rank 1: Miranda House
Rank 2: Hindu College
Rank 3: Presidency College, Chennai
Rank 4: Loyola College, Chennai
Rank 5: Lady Sri Ram College, Delhi
Rank 6: PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
Rank 7: Atma Ram Snatan Dharm College, Delhi
Rank 8: St Xavier’s College, Kolkata
Rank 9: Ramakrshna Mission, Howrah
Rank 10: Kirori Mal College, New Delhi
The NIRF assess colleges and universities on various aspects including teaching-learning and resources, research and professional practice etc, and their rankings were determined accordingly. The NIRF evaluated universities in eight categories: overall, engineering, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture, and dental.
NIRF Rankings 2021: Top 10 colleges
Rank 1: Miranda House, Delhi
Rank 2: Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi
Rank 3: Loyola College, Chennai
Rank 4: St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata
Rank 5: Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah, West Bengal
Rank 6: PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
Rank 7: Presidency College, Chennai
Rank 8: St. Stephens’s College, Delhi
Rank 9: Hindu College, Delhi
Rank 10: Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi
Even in the year 2020, the majority of Delhi University’s colleges were ranked in the top 10. Check out the list below.
NIRF Rankings 2020: Top 10 colleges
Rank 1: Miranda House, Delhi
Rank 2: Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi
Rank 3: Hindu College, Delhi
Rank 4: St. Stephen’s College, Delhi
Rank 5: Presidency College, Chennai
Rank 6: Loyola College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Rank 7: St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, West Bengal
Rank 8: Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, West Bengal
Rank 9: Hansraj College, Delhi
Rank 10: PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
NIRF was introduced in 2015 with the goal of establishing nationalised ranking metrics for higher education institutes. At first, rankings were issued in four categories but in 2019, the number of categories was raised to eight, and an overall NIRF list of institutes was introduced.
