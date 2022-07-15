NIRF Ranking 2022: DU Colleges Best in India, Miranda Tops Yet Again, Check List of Top 50

Colleges affiliated with the University of Delhi (DU) have managed to obtain the best ranks in top colleges across the country yet again. The top slot is booked by Miranda House, according to the latest NIRF Ranking 2022 released by the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has put Hindu College, Presidency College, Chennai, andLoyala College, chennain third, fourth, and fifth spots respectively. Delhi University colleges continue to remain the top colleges with as many as five among the list of top 10 being from the Delhi

NIRF Ranking 2022: Top Colleges in India

Rank 1: Miranda House

Rank 2: Hindu College

Rank 3: Presidency College, Chennai

Rank 4: Loyola College, Chennai

Rank 5: Lady Sri Ram College, Delhi

Rank 6: PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

Rank 7: Atma Ram Snatan Dharm College, Delhi

Rank 8: St Xavier’s College, Kolkata

Rank 9: Ramakrshna Mission, Howrah

Rank 10: Kirori Mal College, New Delhi

The NIRF assess colleges and universities on various aspects including teaching-learning and resources, research and professional practice etc, and their rankings were determined accordingly. The NIRF evaluated universities in eight categories: overall, engineering, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture, and dental.

NIRF Rankings 2021: Top 10 colleges

Rank 1: Miranda House, Delhi

Rank 2: Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi

Rank 3: Loyola College, Chennai

Rank 4: St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata

Rank 5: Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah, West Bengal

Rank 6: PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

Rank 7: Presidency College, Chennai

Rank 8: St. Stephens’s College, Delhi

Rank 9: Hindu College, Delhi

Rank 10: Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi

Even in the year 2020, the majority of Delhi University’s colleges were ranked in the top 10. Check out the list below.

NIRF Rankings 2020: Top 10 colleges

Rank 1: Miranda House, Delhi

Rank 2: Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi

Rank 3: Hindu College, Delhi

Rank 4: St. Stephen’s College, Delhi

Rank 5: Presidency College, Chennai

Rank 6: Loyola College, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Rank 7: St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, West Bengal

Rank 8: Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, West Bengal

Rank 9: Hansraj College, Delhi

Rank 10: PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

NIRF was introduced in 2015 with the goal of establishing nationalised ranking metrics for higher education institutes. At first, rankings were issued in four categories but in 2019, the number of categories was raised to eight, and an overall NIRF list of institutes was introduced.

