NIRF Ranking 2022: Education Minister to Announce India Ranking on July 15

The Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan will release the annual Indian ranking - NIRF 2022 on July 15 at 11 am. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) assesses Indian institutes across several parameters including teaching-learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception. Notably, Indian institutes including IITs have blamed the foreign ranking frameworks including THE and QS Ranking for giving high weightage to perception matrices as one of the reasons for the lower ranking of Indian educational institutes internationally.

There is an increase in the number of colleges which have applied for the ranking this year. A total of 7254 higher educational institutes from across India have participated in NIRF 2022, a rise from 6272 last year. The rankings are being released across 11 categories and subject domains including overall, college, university, engineering, medicine, dental, pharmacy, law, etc.

Advertisement

Last year, despite rise in number of participants, the top slots remained booked by leading institutes. For the past couple of years, IIT Madras and IISc have been rated as the top institutes in India. The IIT Madras occupied the first position in the overall category last year for the third consecutive time. It has also topped in the category of engineering for the sixth time in a row.

In the category of management, IIM Ahmedabad topped yet again and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi occupied the top slot among medical institutes for the fourth consecutive year.

Last year, the National Law School of India University, Bangalore retained its first position in Law for the fourth consecutive year. Jamia Hamdard topped the list in the pharmacy discipline for the third consecutive year. Miranda College retained its first position amongst colleges for the fifth consecutive year.

Advertisement

NIRF was introduced in 2015 with an aim to prided nationalised ranking parameters for higher education institutes in the country. The first rankings were released across four categories largely based on subjects. The list of categories was further increased to eight in the year 2019 and NIRF also introduced an overall list of institutes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.