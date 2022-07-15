NIRF Ranking 2022: IIM Ahmedabad Best Management Colleges In India Again, In List of Top B-Schools You Cant Miss IITs

It’s a hattrick for IIM Ahmedabad! After overtaking IIM Bangalore in 2020, IIM A has not looked behind and once again has attained the position of top B-school in India, according to the NIRF Ranking 2022 announced on Friday, July 15. In 2019 IIM Ahmedabad was placed at second position behind IIM Bangalore. Ever since, the order of top management colleges in India has been IIM in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Calcutta.

Apart from the IIMs, IITs which were considered the premium tech institutes have expanded their horizon and have continued to attain some of the top ranks among B-schools too. This year the IIT pack in the management category is led by IIT Delhi which has pushed IIM Kozhikode back to fifth place. IIT Madras, thanks to its start-up initiatives is also in the top 10 list of management categories apart from being the overall top ranking institute in India.

NIRF Ranking 2022: Top B-Schools in India

Rank 1: IIM Ahmedabad

Rank 2: IIM Bangaluru

Rank 3: IIM Calcutta

Rank 4: IIT Delhi

Rank 5: IIM Kozhikode

Rank 6: IIM Lucknow

Rank 7: IIM Indore

Rank 8: Xavier, Jamshedpur

Rank 9: NIIE Mumbai

Rank 10 IIT Madras

Rank 11: IIT Bombay

Rank 12: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 13: Management Development Institute

Rank 14: IIM Raipur

Rank 15: IIM Ranchi

Rank 16: IIM Rohtak

Rank 17: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management

Rank 18: IIM Tiruchirapalli

Rank 19: IIT Roorkee

Rank 20: IIT Kanpur

Rank 21: SP Jain Institute of Management & Research

Rank 22: IIM Udaipur

Rank 23: IIM Kashipur

Rank 24: IIFT

Rank 25: SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies

The Ministry of Education announced the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) rankings for the year 2022. Announced by Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Education Minister, the NIRF Rankings 2022 has announced best colleges in India belonging to categories such as engineering, medical, pharmacy, and management, among others.

According to the NIRF Rankings for the previous year, the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad bagged the first position with a score of 83.69, followed by the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore and the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta with a score of 83.48 and 80.04.

NIRF Ranking 2021: Top Management Colleges

Take a look at the top 10 management institutions in India according to NIRF Rankings 2021:

1. Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

2. Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

3. Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta

4. Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode

5. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

6. Indian Institute of Management, Indore

7. Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow

8. Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)

9. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

10. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

The NIRF rankings 2021 showed significant shifts when compared to the rankings released in the year preceding it. IIT Delhi jumped from the eighth position in 2020 to fifth in 2021 replacing IIT Kharagpur. IIM Kozhikode replaced IIM Lucknow and bagged the fourth position in 2021.

NIRF Ranking 20202: Top Management Colleges

Here is a list of top management colleges as per NIRF rankings 2020:

1. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad

2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Bengaluru

3. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, Kolkata

4. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, Lucknow

5. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

6. Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode

7. Indian Institute of Management, Indore

8. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

9. Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur

10. Management Development Institute, Gurugram

To assess colleges and universities, NIRF asses higher educational institutes based n, out of the total 100 per cent, 30 per cent weightage is given to teaching, learning and resources and research and professional practice each. While 20 per cent weightage has been given to graduation outcomes, 10 to outreach and inclusivity and perception each.

