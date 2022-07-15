NIRF Ranking 2022: IISc Bangalore Best Research Institute, IIT Madras Second, Check Top 25

IISc Bengaluru has retained the top position in the research category in the newly released National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022. While IIT Madras has been placed at the second position once again. Meanwhile, IIT Delhi has replaced IIT Bombay to grab the third rank this year.
Released by Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, this year the number of participating colleges have gone up to 7254. It was 6272 last year. The research institutes have been ranked in five parameters — learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.
NIRF Ranking 2022: Best Research Institutes
Rank 1 - IISc Bengaluru
Rank 2- IIT Madras
Rank 3- IIT Delhi
Rank 4 - IIT Bombay
Rank 5 - IIT Kharagpur
Rank 6 - IIT Kanpur
Rank 7- Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
Rank 8 - IIT Roorkee
Rank 9 - AIIMS Delhi
Rank 10 - VIT Vellore
Rank 11 - Homi Bhabha National Institute
Rank 12 - IIT Hyderabad
Rank 13 - Jadavpur University
Rank 14 - JNU
Rank 15 - BHU
Rank 16 - Delhi University
Rank 17 - IISER Pune
Rank 18 - Academy of Scientific & Innovative Research, Ghaziabad
Rank 19 - Jamia Millia Islamia
Rank 20 - IIT (Indian School of Mines)
Rank 21 - Anna University
Rank 22 - Bharathiar University
Rank 23 - NIT Tiruchirappalli
Rank 24 - NIT Rourkela
Rank 25 - Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
NIRF Ranking 2021: Best Research Institutes
Rank 1 - IISc Bengaluru
Rank 2- IIT Madras
Rank 3- IIT Bombay
Rank 4 - IIT Delhi
Rank 5 - IIT Kharagpur
Rank 6 - IIT Kanpur
Rank 7- IIT Roorkee
Rank 8 - AIIMS Delhi
Rank 9 - IIT Guwahati
Rank 10 - Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
IISc Bangalore has also grabbed the top spot in the university section while as many as seven out of 10 spots have been secured by IITs in the overall category. IIT Madras which ranked second in the research category, has been ranked as the best educational institute in India for the fourth consecutive time in the overall category while IISc Bangalore took the second best institute. Further, IIT Madras has also been named as the best college in engineering and has obtained a rank among the best management colleges as well.
