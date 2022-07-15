Home » News » education-career » NIRF Ranking 2022: IISc Bangalore Best Research Institute, IIT Madras Second, Check Top 25

NIRF Ranking 2022: IISc Bangalore Best Research Institute, IIT Madras Second, Check Top 25

By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 15, 2022, 14:25 IST

New Delhi, India

NIRF 2022: Check out list of top Indian research institutes (Representative image)
NIRF Ranking 2022: While IISc Bangalore and IIT Madras have grabbed the top two spots as best research institutes, IIT Delhi replaced IIT Bombay to grab the third rank

IISc Bengaluru has retained the top position in the research category in the newly released National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022. While IIT Madras has been placed at the second position once again. Meanwhile, IIT Delhi has replaced IIT Bombay to grab the third rank this year.

NIRF Ranking 2022 LIVE Updates

Released by Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, this year the number of participating colleges have gone up to 7254. It was 6272 last year. The research institutes have been ranked in five parameters — learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

NIRF Ranking 2022: Best Research Institutes

Rank 1 - IISc Bengaluru

Rank 2- IIT Madras

Rank 3- IIT Delhi

Rank 4 - IIT Bombay

Rank 5 - IIT Kharagpur

Rank 6 - IIT Kanpur

Rank  7- Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai

Rank 8 - IIT Roorkee

Rank  9 - AIIMS Delhi

Rank  10 - VIT Vellore

Rank  11 - Homi Bhabha National Institute

Rank  12 - IIT Hyderabad

Rank  13 - Jadavpur University

Rank  14 - JNU

Rank  15 - BHU

Rank  16 - Delhi University

Rank  17 - IISER Pune

Rank  18 -  Academy of Scientific & Innovative Research, Ghaziabad

Rank  19 - Jamia Millia Islamia

Rank  20 - IIT (Indian School of Mines)

Rank  21 - Anna University

Rank  22 - Bharathiar University

Rank  23 - NIT Tiruchirappalli

Rank  24 - NIT Rourkela

Rank  25 - Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

NIRF Ranking 2022 | Catch all the updates regarding the Indian ranking. From Top Colleges in India to the Best Universities to Seek Admission in, Top Colleges for NEET Aspirants to Best colleges You Can get on JEE Main Score. Education Minister Also Announced Top B-Schools which once again are led by IIMs and top colleges for law aspirants.

NIRF Ranking 2021: Best Research Institutes

Rank 1 - IISc Bengaluru

Rank 2- IIT Madras

Rank 3- IIT Bombay

Rank 4 - IIT Delhi

Rank 5 - IIT Kharagpur

Rank 6 - IIT Kanpur

Rank  7- IIT Roorkee

Rank 8 - AIIMS Delhi

Rank  9 - IIT Guwahati

Rank  10 - Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai

IISc Bangalore has also grabbed the top spot in the university section while as many as seven out of 10 spots have been secured by IITs in the overall category. IIT Madras which ranked second in the research category, has been ranked as the best educational institute in India for the fourth consecutive time in the overall category while IISc Bangalore took the second best institute. Further, IIT Madras has also been named as the best college in engineering and  has obtained a rank among the best management colleges as well.

first published: July 15, 2022, 14:18 IST
last updated: July 15, 2022, 14:25 IST