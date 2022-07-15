NIRF Ranking 2022: IISc Bangalore Best University in India, JNU, BHU, DU Among Top Rankers, Check List

IISc Bangalore is the best university in India, according to the latest NIRF ranking released by the Education Minister Dharemndra Pradhan on July 15. The rankings assess Indian institutes across several parameters including teaching-learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception. The rankings are released for institutes across 11 categories and subject domains including overall, college, university, engineering, medicine, dental, pharmacy, law, etc.

This NIRF rankings, this year, witnessed a sharp jump in participation from institutes across the country. Compared to 6272 institutes last year, a total of 7254 higher educational institutes enrolled for the rankings in 2022.

IISc Bangalore, JNU and Jamia Milia Islamia, have finished in the top three positions in the university category. Here are the top 10 universities in NIRF Ranking for 2022.

Rank 1: IISc Bangalore

Rank 2:Jamia Milia Islamia

Rank 3:Jadavpur University

Rank 4:Amrita Vishwa Vidya Peeth

Rank 5: BHU

Rank 6: Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Rank 7: Calcutta University

Rank 8: VIT

Rank 9: University of Hyderabad

In 2021, the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore remained at the top of NIRF rankings for universities, followed by the surprise entry of the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, at number two.

Recording a slight dip in its ranking, the Jawahar Lal Nehru University, Delhi, remained at number three in NIRF rankings in 2021 followed by the University of Hyderabad and Tezpur University, Assam, at number four and five respectively.

Past year rankings: NIRF Ranking 2021

1- Indian Institute Of Science Bangalore, Bengaluru, Karnataka

2- Institute Of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, Maharashtra

3- Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi

4- University of Hyderabad- Hyderabad, Telangana

5- Tezpur University, Assam

6- University of Delhi

7- Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

8- Indian Institute Of Space Science And Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

9- Birla Institute Of Technology & Science -Pilani, Rajasthan

10- Aligarh Muslim University, Uttar Pradesh

Past year rankings: NIRF Ranking 2020

1- Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, Karnataka (84.18)

2- Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, Delhi (70.16)

3- Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh (63.15)

4- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (62.27)

5- Jadavpur University, Kolkata, West Bengal (61.99)

6- University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana (61.7)

7- Calcutta University, Kolkata, West Bengal (61.53)

8- Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Karnataka (61.51)

9- Phule Pune University, Pune, Maharashtra (61.13)

10- Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, Delhi (61.07)

NIRF rankings were introduced in 2015 with a vision of creating nationalized ranking parameters for higher education institutes in the country. The first NIRF ranking that came out in 2016 was released across four categories largely based on subjects.

