NIRF Ranking 2022: IIT Madras Best Engineering College in India, Check List of Top 25 Institutes

IIT Madras is the best engineering college in India, according to the NIRF Ranking released today. This is the third time in the row when IIT Madras has bagged top position in NIRF ranking. In 2021 and 2020 NIRF ranking IIT Madras has bagged the first position.
The Union Ministry of Education has unveiled the National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF rankings for higher educational institutes in the country. In the overall category, IIT Madras remains the top ranking institute followed by IIT Delhi.
In the latest rankings released by the Ministry of Education for top engineering colleges in the country, IITs have continued to show their dominance, bagging eight out of the top 10 colleges.
Here is the list of top engineering colleges as per the latest ranking -
Rank 1:IIT Madras
Rank 2:IIT Delhi
Rank 3: IIT Bombay
Rank 4: IIT Kanpur
Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur
Rank 6: IIT Roorkee
Rank 7: IIT Guwahati
Rank 8: NIT Trichy
Rank 9:IIT Hyderabad
Rank 10: NIT Karnataka
This is not very different from last year when the top ranking engineering colleges were IITs in Madras, Bombay, and Kharagpur, respectively.
Past Year Ranking: NIRF ranking 2021
Last year, IIT Madras, Chennai, stood at number one position for the second year in a row with a total score of 89.41 followed by IIT Bombay at number two and IIT Kharagpur at number three. Here the top ranking from last year.
Rank 1: IIT-Madras
Rank 2: IIT-Delhi
Rank 3: IIT-Bombay
Rank 4: IIT-Kanpur
Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur
Rank 6: IIT-Roorkee
Rank 7: IIT-Guwahati
Rank 8: IIT-Hyderabad
Rank 9: NIT Tiruchirapalli
Rank 10: NIT Surathkal
Past Year Ranking: NIRF ranking 2020
In NIRF Ranking for 2020, the IITs were dominant, bagging all spots in the top 10 rankings. IIT Madras was ranked number one followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay and number two and three respectively
Rank 1: Indian Institute Of Technology Madras
Rank 2: Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi
Rank 3: Indian Institute Of Technology Bombay
Rank 4: Indian Institute Of Technology Kanpur
Rank 5: Indian Institute Of Technology Kharagpur
Rank 6: Indian Institute Of Technology Roorkee
Rank 7: Indian Institute Of Technology Guwahati
Rank 8: Indian Institute Of Technology Hyderabad
Rank 9: Indian Institute Of Technology Tiruchirappalli
Rank 10: Indian Institute Of Technology Indore
The ranking assesses institutes based on their performance on several parameters that include learning and resources, research and professional practice, outreach and inclusivity, graduation outcome, and perception. The ranking is prepared across 11 categories based on the subject domain and the type of institute- overall, college, university, engineering, medicine, dental, pharmacy, law, etc.
The NIRF rankings were introduced in 2015 with the aim to create a nationalized ranking parameter for higher education institutes in the country.
