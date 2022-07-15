NIRF Ranking 2022 LIVE Updates: Will IIT Madras Continue to be Top Institute in India? Which IIM is Best? Indian Ranking to Reveal Today!

The list will have names of top higher education institutes including overall best, top universities, top colleges, and section-wise lists of the best engineering, medical, law, and management colleges, pharma colleges, architecture, and others.

For the past three years, IIT Madras has been ranked as the top college in overall as well as engineering categories. The second runner for the overall best category is the IISc Bangalore which has been ranking in the second spot for the past three years, however, has been ranked as the top research institute for quite some time now.

To assess colleges and universities, NIRF asses higher educational institutes based n, out of the total 100 per cent, 30 per cent weightage is given to teaching, learning and resources and research and professional practice each. While 20 per cent weightage has been given to graduation outcomes, 10 to outreach and inclusivity and perception each.

