NIRF Ranking 2022: NEET Aspirants, Check List of Top Medical Colleges in India, AIIMS Remains Undefeated

AIIMS New Delhi remains the undefeated winner as the best medical college in India once again this year, according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 released by the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan. AIIMS not only topped in the medical category but also has obtained rank 9 in the overall category implying it’s the ninth best college in India, regardless of streams.

In the previous year, too the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, bagged the first position with an overall score of 92.07, followed by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education, Chandigarh, and Research and Christian Medical College, Vellore with a score of 82.62 and 75.33.

NIRF 2022: BEST MEDICAL COLLEGES

Rank 1: AIIMS Delhi

Rank 2: PGMIER, Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medial College, Vellore

NIRF 2021: BEST MEDICAL COLLEGES

Rank 1: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Science, Bengaluru

Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science, Lucknow

Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Rank 7: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

Rank 9: King George’s Medical University, Lucknow

Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

NIRF 2020: BEST MEDICAL COLLEGES

The NIRF rankings for the year 2021 were slightly different from the list preceding it. In the year 2020, the NIRF ranking remained the same except BHU getting replaced by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and Kasturba Medical College getting replaced by King George’s Medical University.

Rank 1: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Science, Bengaluru

Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science, Lucknow

Rank 6: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Rank 7: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

Rank 9: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Rank 10: King George’s Medical University, Lucknow

The annual ranking released by the Ministry of Education contains educational institutions listed in decreasing order of the score. The framework weighs colleges and segregates them into 10 categorical lists – overall, university, management, college, law, engineering, medical, dental, pharmacy, and dental.

