NIRF Ranking 2022: Top 25 MBA Colleges in India

Now that the CAT 2022 exams are over, students are looking for the best MBA colleges to enrol in. According to the NIRF (National Institute of Ranking Framework Ranking), the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad has been ranked as the country’s best management institute this year.

It has been securing the first rank consecutively ever since it overtook IIM Bangalore in 2020. The second position was secured by the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore. The top 25 list of Management Institutes for the year also includes institutes like IIT Delhi, IIM Calcutta, and others.

Take a look at the rank-wise list below to choose the suitable MBA college for yourself:

Rank 1. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Rank 2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Rank 3. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Rank 4. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Rank 5. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

Rank 6. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

Rank 7. Indian Institute of Management Indore

Rank 8. XLRI - Xavier School of Management

Rank 9. National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

Rank 10. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Rank 11. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

Rank 12. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

Rank 13. Management Development Institute

Rank 14. Indian Institute of Management Raipur

Rank 15. Indian Institute of Management Ranchi

Rank 16. Indian Institute of Management Rohtak

Rank 17. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management

Rank 16. Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli

Rank 17. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

Rank 18. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Rank 19. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research

Rank 20. Indian Institute of Management Udaipur

Rank 21. Indian Institute of Management Kashipur

Rank 22. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade

Rank 23. SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies

While judging the institutes, the parameters that the Ministry of Education keeps in mind is the teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practices, gradiation outcome outreach as well as inclusivity and perception. To check out the complete list of top colleges for MBA in India, open the official site of NIRF: nirfindia.org.

