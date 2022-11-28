NIRF Ranking 2022: Top 25 MBA Colleges in India

Now that the CAT 2022 exams are over, students are looking for the best MBA colleges to enrol in. According to the NIRF (National Institute of Ranking Framework Ranking), the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad has been ranked as the country’s best management institute this year.
It has been securing the first rank consecutively ever since it overtook IIM Bangalore in 2020. The second position was secured by the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore. The top 25 list of Management Institutes for the year also includes institutes like IIT Delhi, IIM Calcutta, and others.
Take a look at the rank-wise list below to choose the suitable MBA college for yourself:
Rank 1. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
Rank 2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
Rank 3. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
Rank 4. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
Rank 5. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
Rank 6. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
Rank 7. Indian Institute of Management Indore
Rank 8. XLRI - Xavier School of Management
Rank 9. National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
Rank 10. Indian Institute of Technology Madras
Rank 11. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
Rank 12. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
Rank 13. Management Development Institute
Rank 14. Indian Institute of Management Raipur
Rank 15. Indian Institute of Management Ranchi
Rank 16. Indian Institute of Management Rohtak
Rank 17. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management
Rank 16. Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli
Rank 17. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
Rank 18. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
Rank 19. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research
Rank 20. Indian Institute of Management Udaipur
Rank 21. Indian Institute of Management Kashipur
Rank 22. Indian Institute of Foreign Trade
Rank 23. SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
While judging the institutes, the parameters that the Ministry of Education keeps in mind is the teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practices, gradiation outcome outreach as well as inclusivity and perception. To check out the complete list of top colleges for MBA in India, open the official site of NIRF: nirfindia.org.
