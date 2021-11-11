NIT Andhra Pradesh Convocation Tomorrow, DRDO Chairperson to Address Students

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh will conduct the second and third convocation jointly on November 13 wherein 793 students will be conferred with degrees. As many as 381 candidates are from the 2016-20 batch and 412 candidates are from 2017-21 batch.

Out of the 381 candidates of 2016-20 batch, 229 are male students and 152 are females while for the 2017-21 batch, out of 412 students, 313 are male, and 99 are female students. As many as 16 BTech students will receive gold medals for securing the highest CGPA in their respective branches.

The chief guest at the event is Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), who will deliver the convocation address. Dr Dasarath Ram Yadav, Director, Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) will be the guest of honour. Mridula Ramesh, Chairperson, Board of Governors (BoG), NIT Andhra Pradesh, will preside over the ceremony.

CSP Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh said, “Three batches of students have graduated successfully so far and a total of 793 candidates will receive their degrees during this 2nd and 3rd Joint Convocation. Two students will get Institute Topper Medals and Sixteen BTech students will receive gold medals for securing the highest CGPA in their respective branches."

In the 2016-20 batch, as many 13 students are from biotechnology, metallurgical and materials engineering respectively, 22 from chemical engineering, 44 from civil engineering, 86 from computer science and engineering, electronics, and communication engineering respectively,

68 from electrical and electronics engineering, and 49 from mechanical engineering. V Karthik Reddy from mechanical engineering will be granted an institute topper medal for a CGPA of 9.59.

In the 2017-21 batch, 24 students will be conferred from the biotechnology department, 23 from chemical engineering, 47 from civil engineering, 81 from computer science and engineering, 75 from electrical and electronics engineering, 87 from electronics and communication engineering, 52 from mechanical engineering and 23 from metallurgical and materials engineering. B Anusha from electronics and communication engineering will be awarded the institute topper medal.

The convocation will be conducted in physical mode on Saturday at 4 pm. “A good number of candidates are anticipated to attend the convocation physically with their parents," adds Rao.

