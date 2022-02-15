NIT Andhra Pradesh, Education Ministry Offering Online Course on Nanomaterials for Water Treatment

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh is offering a short-term course on online course on nanomaterials for water treatment between February 14 to 18. The course is open to students pursuing postgraduate in civil engineering, environmental engineering, chemical engineering, biochemical engineering, and biotechnology and researchers from government organisations including R&D laboratories and private firms. Faculty members from engineering and life sciences departments interested in risk assessment can also join the online course.

Sponsored by Global Initiative for Academic Networks (GIAN), Ministry of Education, Government of India, the course would focus on the various synthesis routes of nanomaterials, properties, and their characterisation techniques in detail. It will also include nanomaterials interaction in water their transport mechanism, risk, and their application in water and wastewater treatment, the role of the oxidation process will be discussed in detail.

“Though water being the elixir for life but access to quality water still remains a major challenge not only in India but around the globe. In view of this, the Indian government has initiated ‘Jal Shakti Mission’ to provide water to each household by 2024. Similarly, state governments viz., Government of Telangana has taken up the ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ to ensure quality water available for every household of Telangana State. The Indian government also encourages researchers strive for low-cost water treatment technologies. The current practice engages various traditional methods such as slow sand filtration, oxidation, and adsorption, etc," Prof CSP Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh said.

“The course would mainly focus on the various synthesis routes of Nanomaterials, Properties and their Characterization Techniques in detail. Further, nanomaterials interaction in water, transport mechanism will be covered. The final section of the course covers the application of nanomaterials in water and wastewater treatment, role of oxidation process will be discussed in detail," Dr Baranidharan S, Courses Coordinator, Head, Department of Civil Engineering, NIT AP said.

The primary objectives of the course are to understand how NMs behave in different environmental matrices, application of NMs in water treatment and their advantages over conventional processes, NMs based advanced oxidation process and its application in water, wastewater, and industrial waters, and understand the risk of having nanomaterials in the environment, said the institute.

