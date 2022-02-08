NIT Andhra Pradesh Launches Online Course on Blockchains, Anyone can Apply

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh is conducting a short-term online course on ‘A Technical Overview of Public and Private Blockchains’ from February 7-11, 2022. This short-term online course is being handled by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, NIT Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from students, faculty and researchers, the course is also open for professionals who are in computer science engineers, research scientists interested in Blockchains, IT professions, especially those working as blockchain architect, blockchain developers, blockchain network operators.

“The course will provide an exposure to the evolution of trust and will draw parallels to significant societal developments in which information technology tools played a key role. This approach permits the participants to understand the origins of blockchains in a unique way," claims the institute.

“In addition to providing a comprehensive study, the course components will take a critical look at the architectural elements of public and private blockchains and discuss various trade-offs. Towards demystifying the technology behind blockchains, the course will demonstrate that not all pieces of the blockchain puzzle are created equal," it added.

During the virtual inauguration, Dr Dinesh P Sankar Reddy, registrar NIT Andhra Pradesh presented an overview about the progress and evolution of NIT Andhra Pradesh to the participants. Additionally, Dr Vinoth Kumar Raja the coordinator of the Institute’s GIAN section highlighted about the GIAN initiative and the importance of Indian faculty collaborating with the foreign faculty in skill building.

The course aims to get participants well versed with the current state-of-the-art public & private blockchains. It also aims to provide tools to the participants so that they can critically evaluate which problems could benefit from this technology.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this course, the first-course instructor Prof Ramki Thurimella, Professor Emeritus, Department of Computer Science, University of Denver, US, spoke about the components of the course, course outcomes and expressed his best wishes for the participants of this course.

