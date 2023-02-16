Home » News » education-career » NIT Calicut Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide

NIT Calicut Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide

The deceased, who was a student of NIT Calicut, has been identified as Nidhin Sharma, a native of West Bengal

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 16:19 IST

New Delhi, India

The student's body was found by his roommate, who informed the college authorities immediately (Representational/File Photo)
The student's body was found by his roommate, who informed the college authorities immediately (Representational/File Photo)

A second-year BTech student from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut has allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of the hostel building on Wednesday, February 15. The deceased student has been identified as Nidhin Sharma, a native of West Bengal.

The student’s body was found by his roommate, who informed the college authorities immediately. As per reports, the body has been shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode where a post-mortem will be conducted. The police have registered a case under unnatural death.

This comes after the news of three student suicides taking place at IIT Bombay and IIT Madras. At IIT Madras, one student died by suicide and another attempted suicide but was rescued and is recovering at Apollo Hospital, Chennai.

A few days ago, Darshan Solanki, a first-year student of BTech (Chemical) at IIT Bombay, allegedly died after jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building on the Powai campus of the IIT on February 12. His family members, who live in the Maninagar area of Ahmedabad city, claimed through Darshan Solanki faced “discrimination for being a Dalit", he could not have taken his own life.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

first published: February 16, 2023, 16:17 IST
last updated: February 16, 2023, 16:19 IST
