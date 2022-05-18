NIT Patna BTech Graduate Mastermind Behind BPSC Paper Leak Case, Reveals Investigation

A BTech graduate of NIT Patna, Anand Gaurav, is the mastermind behind the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam leak racket. The Bihar Police has arrested four people in connection with the case but Gaurav is still on the run. He also goes by the alias Pintu Yadav and took the path of wrongdoings after completing his graduation in engineering.

Gaurav’s name has not come up for the first time in an education scam. Earlier, in 2015, he was also involved in the teachers’ appointment scam in Allahabad. He also has been charged in the Munger district murder case. Rajesh Kumar, who was working in the state agriculture department as an assistant and is one of those arrested, revealed during interrogation that Gaurav is the mastermind of the whole scam.

Also read| AP SSC Paper Leak: 42 Teachers Allegedly Involved in Circulating Question Paper, Telling Answers to Kids

Advertisement

According to a leading news daily, the police have arrested four people which includes Rajesh Kumar, Krishna Mohan Singh, a government school teacher, Nishikant Rai and Sudhir Kumar Singh. They have also seized their gadgets such as laptops, phones, bluetooth, pen camera, walkie-talkie, metal detector and cash worth Rs 2.92 lakh.

The police have seized the gadgets of the four people arrested and are still finding the mastermind of the prelims paper leak. The BPSC paper leak occurred on May 8. The state police’s economic offences unit (EOU) is currently investigating the matter of 67th BPSC’s preliminary examination to find the suspects in the leak case.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 67th preliminary examination had to be postponed due to paper leak. More than 6 lakh candidates had applied for the exam. The commission had to cancel the exam. The new date would be announced later.

Further, spilling the beans on the matter, Kumar told the officials that each aspirant was charged a whopping amount of between Rs 8 to 10 lakh to provide ‘help’.

Read| Rajasthan Police Constable 2022 Paper Leak: Special Operations Group Arrests 8 People

According to the report, when the police team raided the place to arrest the four accused, they found a well-furnished control room set up by the gang in the Lohanipur area of Patna. The gang is well-versed with technology and uses it to do the wrong activities. Nayyar Hasain Khan, ADG, EOU told the news portal that they freezing the bank accounts of the suspects and finding other members of the gang as well.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.