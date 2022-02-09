NIT Raipur Faculty Recruitment: Apply for 23 Posts for Professor, Direct Hiring

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur has invited applications to fill 23 vacant posts of professors in various departments through direct recruitment. Candidates can apply online through the official website of the National Institute of Technology Raipur. The last date to submit online applications is February 25 till 5:30 PM, whereas the last date to submit the hard copy of the applications is March 7 till 5:30 PM. Candidates can apply online at www.nitrr.ac.in

Candidates can apply for a total of 23 vacant posts of professors in departments including applied geology, architecture, biomedical engineering, chemical engineering, information technology, mathematics and mining engineering, among others.

NIT Raipur Faculty Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

>Age: Candidates below 60 years of age on the date of closure of the advertisement are eligible to apply for the job vacancies.

>Education: Candidates applying for the post of professor in the engineering department must have a B.E./B.Tech degree, M.E./M.Tech degree and a Ph.D. in relevant discipline with first-class in the preceding degrees. For the post of professors in non-engineering departments, the candidates must have a Ph.D. degree in the relevant or equivalent discipline with first class in the preceding degrees.

NIT Raipur Faculty Recruitment: >How to apply?

Step – 1 Visit the official website of the National Institute of Technology Raipur and open the recruitment page.

Step – 2 Now click ‘Recruitment notice for the Post of Professor’ after which you will be directed to a new page.

Step – 3 Next, click ‘Apply Online’ and select the ‘Go for Registration’ option.

Step – 4 Fill all the necessary details in the registration form and register yourself. A password would be then sent to your email id and your email id will be used as your user id in the future.

Step – 5 After completing the registration, click ‘Go for Applying’ and enter the email id and password to login.

Step – 6 Now fill the application form by uploading all the required documents and filing the necessary details.

Step – 7 Also, the applicants have to click on the ‘Entry of credit points including carry forward credit points’ and enter the credit points and carry forwarded credit points calculated according to schedule ‘E’.

Step – 8 Next, click on ‘Lock Details’ and save the details.

Step – 9 Now click the ‘Apply for the post’ link and select the department you want to apply for.

Step – 10 Now proceed to pay the application fee which is Rs 1000 for Unreserved and OBC candidates and Rs 500 for SC, ST, EWS and PWD candidates.

Step – 11 Take a printout of the application form and save the application number sent to your email id.

Step – 12 The applicants are also required to send the hard copy of the application form along with all supporting documents self-attested to NIT Raipur. The envelope containing the documents must be super-scribed as ‘Application for the Post of Professor in the Department of (Name of the dept.)

NIT Raipur Faculty Recruitment: Salary

On successful selection, the candidate will get a salary on Pay Level -14A which comes around Rs 24,000 to Rs 46,000.

NIT Raipur Faculty Recruitment: Application Fee

The application fee is non-refundable and is different for different categories. A fee of Rs 1000 has to be paid by candidates. For UR/ OBC and SC/ST/ EWS & PWD applicants, a fee of Rs 500 has to be paid. No application or processing fee is required from candidates who are existing faculty of NIT Raipur. For the candidates applying from abroad, an application fee if US Dollar 50 or equivalent INR has to be paid on the date of application. The application fee should be remitted online only.

