NIT Rourkela Faculty Recruitment: Draw Salary Upto 2 Lakhs, Know How to Apply, Criteria

The National Institute of Technology Rourkela has invited applications from experienced candidates for the post of visiting faculty. Candidates can submit their application through post to the given address. The last date to submit applications is December 31, 2022.

After selection, candidates are expected to spend from 1 semester to up to 2 years at the institute and contribute towards teaching and research activities.

The responsibilities of the selected candidates include teaching core/elective subjects, interacting, mentoring, and co-supervising undergraduate, graduate and doctoral (Ph.D.) students. The visiting faculty will also be required to participate in externally funded projects as Co-Principal Investigator and write joint project proposals for international funding.

NIT Rourkela recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Education: As per the required educational qualification, the candidates must have Ph.D. with first class at the preceding degrees or equivalent with a very good academic record throughout. In addition, at least 10 years of teaching, research or industrial experience in IITs, IISc Bangalore, and IISERs or at other reputed foreign or Indian reputed institutions is also required. Candidates having a master’s degree in engineering with minimum 15 years of industrial experience with good academic background can also apply for the post.

NIT Rourkela recruitment: How to apply?

Step – 1. Attach the documents with an expression for interest.

Step – 2. Send the envelope containing the documents to the following address, Professor Susmita Das, Dean (Faculty Welfare), National Institute of Technology Rourkela 769008, Odisha, India.

Step – 3. Keep a copy of the letter with you for future reference.

In order to apply, candidates must submit all the particulars as asked by the institute in the official advertisement. These include curriculum vitae, list of patents/copyrights, list of up to 10 best publications with reprints, specific contributions to teaching, research, designs or projects or any other details relevant to the candidature.

NIT Rourkela recruitment: Salary

Upon successful selection, candidates can draw a salary between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh per month. The institute will also be extending other benefits like rent free accommodation and office space among others. The Institute will provide other benefits as well, which includes air travel in economy class, rent-free accommodation, office space, medical facilities and allowance up to Rs 50,000 for purchasing books and others.

