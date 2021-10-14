NITK Surathkal Offers Postdoctoral Research Fellowship With Monthly Stipend of Rs 30,000

The National Institute Of Technology Karnataka (NITK) Surathkal will offer a fully funded two-year post-doctoral fellowship programme for the PhD holders in the field of research. A total of 10 eligible candidates, with strong research backgrounds, will be selected for this fellowship programme.

Candidates will be selected via a written test and interviews at the department and institute level. Selected candidates will be given a monthly fellowship of Rs 50,000 and a contingency amount of Rs 30,000 annually. The institute has already started accepting applications for the same on its official portal ww.nitk.ac.in. The last date to apply is October 26.

Talking about the programme, K Umamaheshwar Rao, director, NITK Surathkal, told a leading newspaper that the programme will help young minds to pursue research in their field of expertise and will also help them extend their professional training.

He also stated that the institute wants to raise its bar to another level through this programme. He is quoted as saying, “Institute has risen in rankings to the 10th position among engineering institutes and to the 32nd position in overall rankings in the National Institute Ranking Framework 2022."

Candidates willing to apply for the NITK Surathkal post-doc fellowship programme must go through the detailed eligibility criteria and selection process. It is mandatory to possess a PhD or equivalent doctorate degree (e.g., D. Sc) obtained within the past five years, in the relevant field. Applicants must note that their PhD Viva should be completed or a provisional degree certificate should be issued on or before the submission date of application.

The applicants will be shortlisted for the written test/interview conducted by the departmental post-doctoral selection committee (DPDSC) followed by IPDSC (Institutional level post-doctoral selection committee).

