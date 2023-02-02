Home » News » education-career » NITTE Meenakshi Institute of Technology to Organise Inter-industry Management Quiz for Corporate Professionals

NITTE Meenakshi Institute of Technology to Organise Inter-industry Management Quiz for Corporate Professionals

Winners will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 50,000 with a grand trophy, runner up will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 25,000 with a grand trophy.

Advertisement

By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 16:30 IST

Bengaluru, India

NITTE Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT) is organizing MASTER MIND's - 2 (Representative image).
NITTE Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT) is organizing MASTER MIND's - 2 (Representative image).

The department of management studies (MBA) at NITTE Meenakshi Institute of Technology (NMIT) is organizing “MASTER MIND’s - 2" in association with the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) and the National Institute of Personnel Management Karnataka Chapter (NIPM).

This is an inter-industry management quiz exclusively targeting corporate professionals to participate. This is one of the flagship events that will be hosted by the MBA Department of NMIT tomorrow, February 3, at FKCCI Bengaluru, from 10 am onwards.

Interested candidates can check details at nmit.ac.in. Winners of “MASTER MIND’s - 2" will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000 with a grand trophy, the runner-up will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 25,000 with a grand trophy, 3rd place will be awarded Rs 10,000 with a grand trophy, 4th Place will be awarded Rs 5,000 with a grand trophy respectively.

Advertisement

This flagship event has several objectives, including enhancing the institute and department’s relationship with the industry, increasing brand awareness among stakeholders, and building better relationships with FKCCI, NIPM, and participating organizations. This event is being organized with the support of FKCCI and NIPM, this quiz competition is set to be a great platform for participants to showcase their management skills, expand their knowledge, and network with industry leaders. “MASTER MIND’s - 2" will be hosted by Quiz Master Sridhar HR from Th.ink Quizzing.

Read all the Latest Education News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: February 02, 2023, 15:00 IST
last updated: February 02, 2023, 16:30 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+13PHOTOS

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In Sparkly Black Gown, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Style Moments In The Colour Black